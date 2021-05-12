Kilkenny student graduates as 'Walk in My Shoes' mental health ambassador

Kilkenny College student Megan Fallon joined over 120 Transition Year students across Ireland to graduate as a 'Walk in My Shoes' mental health ambassador during a special online ceremony held to celebrate the class of 2020/2021.

For over ten years, Walk in My Shoes, the flagship education and awareness-raising campaign of St Patrick’s Mental Health Services, has run a Transition Year programme inviting over 100 students per year from across Ireland to take part.

The programme is one week long in duration and is run five times during the academic year between October and March.

This is a milestone year for the TY programme, with over 1,000 students graduating since it began in 2010.

This year’s programme also marked a transition in how the programme was run, with the entire schedule moving online due to the pandemic.

The programme is hosted by the adolescent mental health team and staff at St Patrick’s Mental Health Services, who deliver over 25 sessions to students across the week.

This year, 123 participants undertook a range of classroom-based activities which included viewing mock multidisciplinary team meetings with psychiatrists, psychologists, occupational therapists, nurses and social workers.

Other topics included advocacy and mental health, pharmacology, career pathways and much more.

Paul Gilligan, CEO at St Patrick’s Mental Health Services said “young people have experienced a lot of uncertainty over the past few months and for this reason Walk in My Shoes was proud to be able to bring its popular Transition Year programme online for 2020/2021.

"The programme is a real insight for young people into mental health services, and provides tools and resources to empower our participants to act as a mental health ambassador for their communities."