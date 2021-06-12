Exciting project for young Kilkenny writers

Kilkenny Kilkenny Kilkenny

File pic.

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

All schools in Kilkenny are being encouraged to sign up to the ‘Fighting Words 100 Years Creative Writing Project.’


Part of the Decade of Centenaries Programme, the project aims to harness young peoples’ imaginations, creative skills, history and ideas, to capture the social and cultural aspects of children’s lives in Ireland in 1921 and how it might compare a century later.


Roddy Doyle, Fighting Words Co-founder said: “This is a hugely exciting project and I’m really looking forward to seeing what the country’s young writers do with our big history.” Register at 100years@fightingwords.ie

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie