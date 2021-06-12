Exciting project for young Kilkenny writers

File pic.
All schools in Kilkenny are being encouraged to sign up to the ‘Fighting Words 100 Years Creative Writing Project.’
Part of the Decade of Centenaries Programme, the project aims to harness young peoples’ imaginations, creative skills, history and ideas, to capture the social and cultural aspects of children’s lives in Ireland in 1921 and how it might compare a century later.
Roddy Doyle, Fighting Words Co-founder said: “This is a hugely exciting project and I’m really looking forward to seeing what the country’s young writers do with our big history.” Register at 100years@fightingwords.ie
