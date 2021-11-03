25 Kilkenny projects qualify for BT Young Scientist 2022 finals - click for more!

Teams and individuals from schools all across Kilkenny have qualified to represent the county at the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2022.

Submitted by talented students from Castlecomer Community School, Coláiste Pobal Osraí, Loreto Secondary School, Meánscoil na mBráithre Criostaí and St Kieran’s College, 25 local entries made the final cut this year.

These projects will now feature in the national competition, running from January 12-14, 2022.

Below is a list of Kilkenny entries - organised by school name, project title, project category and project type:

Castlecomer Community School

Can food waste from restaurants be used to increase organic matter and as a result worm population in soils?

Biological & Ecological

Group



Castlecomer Community School

Personality and film taste

Social & Behavioural Sciences

Individual



Castlecomer Community School

Investigation of the prominence of long term Covid-19

Social & Behavioural Sciences

Group



Castlecomer Community School

How Supermarkets Attempt To Manipulate Their Customers

Social & Behavioural Sciences

Group



Castlecomer Community School

Does the amount of time teenagers spend online affect their internet safety?

Social & Behavioural Sciences

Group



Coláiste Pobal Osraí

An féidir caisearbhán a cúir chun cinn i gcomhair saothrú san Afraic fho-Shahárach?

Biological & Ecological

Individual



Coláiste Pobal Osraí

Animal welfare during Covid/ leasainmhithe I ndiaidh Covid

Social & Behavioural Sciences

Group



Loreto Secondary School

Does Copper Eliminate Microbes on Used Face Masks?

Biological & Ecological

Group



Loreto Secondary School

Trash in the Skies: Towards the Prediction of Space Debris in Low Earth Orbit

Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences

Individual



Loreto Secondary School

Methods of neutralising the acidic properties of nettles which cause the skin to sting

Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences

Group



Loreto Secondary School

You may be left handed, but are you always right?

Social & Behavioural Sciences

Group



Loreto Secondary School

An investigation into how a new scent can affect your memory.

Social & Behavioural Sciences

Group



Loreto Secondary School

The effectiveness of high and low complexity video games on experienced pain.

Social & Behavioural Sciences

Group



Loreto Secondary School

How Cancel Culture Influences Irish Teenagers

Social & Behavioural Sciences

Group



Meánscoil na mBráithre Criostaí

Do gas densities affect electromagnetism?

Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences

Individual



Meánscoil na mBráithre Criostaí

Exploring Irish Children’s Cognitive Development Through An Analysis Of Their Conceptualisation of Conservation of Quantity Across Age, Gender and Socio-Economic Background

Social & Behavioural Sciences

Individual



Meánscoil na mBráithre Criostaí

The Effects of Lockdown on Introverted and Extroverted People

Social & Behavioural Sciences

Individual



Meánscoil na mBráithre Criostaí

An analysis of the effect of social cliques on male adolescents today: a key aspect of society or a detriment to identity?

Social & Behavioural Sciences

Group



Meánscoil na mBráithre Criostaí

PTO Safety stopper

Technology

Group



St Kieran’s College

Finding an easier way to peel egg shells

Biological & Ecological

Individual



St Kieran’s College

Temporal Mechanics: The Hidden Theoretical

Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences

Individual



St Kieran’s College

The impact of contactless payments on consumer spending.

Social & Behavioural Sciences

Individual



St Kieran’s College

How has Covid-19 affected GAA players injuries, fitness and health

Social & Behavioural Sciences

Group



St Kieran’s College

Does music help cows to produce more milk?

Social & Behavioural Sciences

Group



St Kieran’s College

Is hydrogen power usage within transport part of the solution for the current global climate crisis?

Technology

Group

Nationally, entries were received from over 2,700 students, with 1,440 brilliant project ideas. The shortlisted entries span 219 schools from 29 counties.

Following the success of the first ever virtual BTYSTE in January, which reached more than 77 countries around the world; this year’s finalists will once again compete on a virtual stage to both a national and international audience.

This year, new and adapted technologies featured in a fifth (110) of all project entries across the four project categories – Social and Behavioural Science, Technology; Chemical, Physical and Mathematics Science; and Ecological Science.

In an ever-increasing digital world, students demonstrated their curiosity and imagination for new technologies and how they can assist in our daily lives, with projects ranging from assisted living devices to apps that help us live more sustainably.

Climate change and the environment were featured in over 150 projects, indicating how our young students have their finger on the pulse of one of the most critical issues dominating our planet today. Students continue to ask questions and investigate the impact, causes and solutions to this global crisis.

Other areas with a strong focus in finalist projects this year include health, where students investigate the longer-term impact of Covid on our lives, along with the ways we look after our mental and physical health. Over 140 projects examined either Covid-19 or other health-related issues.

Mari Cahalane, Head of the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition said, “Following an incredibly challenging 18 months for schools, teachers and wider communities, I am delighted to see the volume and the quality of entries coming through for this year’s exhibition. The ideas are excellent and the ambition is strong, a testament to the dedication and resilience of schools and students across Ireland.

“The BTYSTE is a hallmark of the school calendar year and alongside the projects, we will have an exciting line-up of events for everyone including teachers, schools, businesses and wider global and local communities to enjoy.”

The BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition will be delivered across a virtual platform from January 12-14, 2022.