10/11/2021

Exceptional student to represent Kilkenny in Youth Leadership awards

Kilkenny

Sarah Grogan, Cormac Ferran Browne, Elaine O'Dwyer, Ksawier Wilczynski, Stephen Costello, Stephen Smyth

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

An exceptional young leader has been chosen to represent Kilkenny at the Youth Leadership Awards

CBS Callan student Ksawier Wilczynski was named as the local winner, following two rounds of interviews. He will now go on to represent Kilkenny at the regional finals, early next year.

Kilkenny Rotary Club hosted the local finals, at the Club House Hotel, on Monday, with four schools represented: CBS Kilkenny, CBS Callan, Kilkenny Collage and Loreto.

Judges Emer Doyle and Dermot Gaynor were extremely impressed by all contestants' leadership qualities. After serious consideration the judges found it hard to separate the candidates but Xavier Wilczynski of CBS Callan was a very worthy winner. He will be an exceptional candidate to represent Kilkenny.

CBS Kilkenny was represented by Cormac Ferran Browne, Kilkenny College was represented by Stephen Smyth and Loreto Kilkenny was represented by Sarah Grogan.

Regional winners in the nationwide competition will win a trip to Stormont in Belfast meeting MPs and the Dáil in Dublin with TDs, offering will be a huge insight into national and international politics for these students with leadership qualities.

