Kilkenny parents of Leaving Cert students invited to online parents’ event

An online information event which will help Kilkenny parents and guardians of school leavers will be run by Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) on Wednesday, December 1 (6.30-7.30pm).

The one-hour online ‘Parents’ Event’ is designed to support parents and guardians of anyone interested in starting on a full-time college course in autumn 2022. In 2020, one in three college-going school leavers went to WIT from the south east, and one in four Kilkenny college-going school leavers attended WIT.

With WIT’s ‘right student, right programme’ ethos at the heart of the event, the main aim is to give parents some more tools to support their children to make the best college and course choices.

WIT’s dedicated outreach team has designed the information evening, which will take place via Zoom, based on common queries and concerns to help put parents’ minds at ease. Parents will learn about WIT's wide range of courses, the CAO process, links with further education colleges, student supports, grants, sports scholarships and much more.

Event details and registration can be found at www.wit.ie/parents.

Claire Holden, Schools' liaison & Outreach Officer at WIT says that while the student is best placed to list courses in order of genuine preference, in many cases it is parents who get in touch by phone or online chat with queries.

“Choosing the next steps after school is both exciting and challenging. Applicants can choose 10 courses at Level 8, and another 10 at Levels 7 and 6 so it is vital they get their order of preference right so they’re happy with the college place they get offered next year," she says.

“It’s important that people start thinking about courses and colleges in plenty of time. We hope that this event will empower parents across the south east to help with research into likes and interests in December and be well prepared for the WIT open days in January, where they can come along and ask more specific questions about courses.”

Jess Lawton, Marketing & Outreach Officer at WIT adds that the online information session will help ease any worries family members of CAO applicants may have.

“The Parents’ Event, which follows College Awareness Week, will guide parents and guardians of Leaving Cert students who have an interest in applying to college through the CAO. As well as outlining the CAO process we will also have people on hand to talk about the supports that WIT has for our students.”

WIT’s ‘right student, right programme’ ethos means the institute runs many initiatives to help CAO applicants assess whether a field of study, particular course, or location is the right fit for them.

WIT’s dedicated CAO website is www.wit.ie/cao

WIT’s student stories portal is at www.wit.ie/studentstories

A selection of booklets and worksheets to download are available at www.wit.ie/how.

The CAO online application facility for 2022 entry opened on November 5 and CAO applicants have until February 1 to start their application; and until July 1 to list course choices in order of preference.