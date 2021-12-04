Magnificent Sevens! Camogie win for Loreto Kilkenny

Congratulations to Loreto Kilkenny’s Magnificent Sevens!
Loreto were crowned All-Ireland Sevens Camogie Champions following a tournament held in Co Meath, recently. The Loreto ladies defeated Ursuline Thurles 7-12 to 3-9 in the All-Ireland Junior A Sevens Final.
Front: Rachel Dowling, Aoife Shealy, Marie O’Keefe, Ciara Dunne, Aisling Browne, Tara McGrath. Back: Lucy Boyd, Lisa Kirby, Emma Jane Corr, Orlaith Kirwin, Caoimhe Keher Murtagh, Anna Doheny. PICTURE: HARRY REID
