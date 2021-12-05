Kilkenny ETB to collaborate on programme to support teachers on digital techologies

Kilkenny and Carlow Education and Training Board have joined with H2 Learning and Microsoft Education to collaborate on the delivery of a professional learning programme to support teachers in Kilkenny and Carlow ETB to further enhance teaching, learning and assessment practices utilising digital technologies.

Speaking at the launch of the programme, Chief Executive of Kilkenny and Carlow ETB, Eileen Curtis said she was “proud that Kilkenny and Carlow were the first ETB to collaborate with Microsoft Education and H2 learning in delivering a bespoke professional learning programme for our teachers in our fourteen schools and colleges”.

Eileen noted that “it was important to recognise the distance travelled by our teachers in responding to the educational needs of our students and in continuing to support teachers in embedding digital technologies”.

Dr. Michael Hallisey, Director, H2 Learning highlighted the value of the programme; stating that “at the core of the programme, teachers will reflect on their current uses of digital technology, both in their own classroom teaching and online. They will consider how they can design digital learning experiences to help their students achieve the curriculum learning intentions”.

The KCETB TeachNimble programme takes a holistic approach to embedding digital technologies into school life and links it to existing actions around active learning, formative assessment, self-directed learning, mindfulness etc.

Dr. Kevin Marshall, Head of Education, Microsoft Ireland said “he was delighted to work with Kilkenny and Carlow ETB in supporting the roll out of the programme”. Kevin added that “now more than ever we have come to realise that education is an activity not a place, and that high -quality teaching and learning can happen in the virtual space as well as the physical classroom”. All Kilkenny and Carlow ETB schools are Microsoft Schools and use Office 365 and Microsoft Teams for teaching and learning purposes.

Pauline Egan, Director of schools noted that “the programme focuses on supporting teachers to reflect and design meaningful blends for their students. There will be a strong emphasis on teachers sharing their blends and in learning from one another”, adding that she “was delighted that the KCETB TeachNimble Programme is being delivered in the Spring of 2022”.

The programme runs over ten weeks from January to March 2022.