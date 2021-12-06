Search

06 Dec 2021

Plans lodged for new 12,692m² school campus in Kilkenny

Kilkenny and Carlow Educational Training Board (KCETB) have applied for planning permission to construct a new 12,692.7m² school campus containing two post-primary schools at Poulgour, Wetlands, Kilkenny.

The first school will be comprised of two two-storey blocks including general classrooms, specialist rooms, S.E.N.S. area, circulation areas, offices, plant room, dining hall and associated kitchen and storage areas.

The second school will be comprised of one two-storey block including general classrooms, specialist rooms, circulation areas, offices, plant room, dining hall and associated kitchen and storage areas.

A sports hall, including two fitness suites and associated changing and storage areas are also included in the plans, alongside an ESB Substation, new vehicular access, three new pedestrian entrances to the site (serving Poulgour Road and Western Environs Link Road), an on-site set down area and staff car parking.

Hard play and landscaped social areas, sports facilities in a fenced area around the school campus, storm sewer connection works, watermain connection works and ancillary and site services complete the plans.

Kilkenny County Council are due to make a decision on the project in late January, 2022.

