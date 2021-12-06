Plans lodged for new 12,692m² school campus in Kilkenny

File Photo
Kilkenny and Carlow Educational Training Board (KCETB) have applied for planning permission to construct a new 12,692.7m² school campus containing two post-primary schools at Poulgour, Wetlands, Kilkenny.
The first school will be comprised of two two-storey blocks including general classrooms, specialist rooms, S.E.N.S. area, circulation areas, offices, plant room, dining hall and associated kitchen and storage areas.
The second school will be comprised of one two-storey block including general classrooms, specialist rooms, circulation areas, offices, plant room, dining hall and associated kitchen and storage areas.
A sports hall, including two fitness suites and associated changing and storage areas are also included in the plans, alongside an ESB Substation, new vehicular access, three new pedestrian entrances to the site (serving Poulgour Road and Western Environs Link Road), an on-site set down area and staff car parking.
Hard play and landscaped social areas, sports facilities in a fenced area around the school campus, storm sewer connection works, watermain connection works and ancillary and site services complete the plans.
Kilkenny County Council are due to make a decision on the project in late January, 2022.
Nathan Corden, sponsor, Calum Connolly, James Cordon, sponsor, handler Mike Cronin, Shane Rigney, Willie Rigney with race winner All About Ted in Shelbourne Park on Saturday.
Senan Brophy, Kathleen Moran & Tony Doyle (Windgap Community Development), Ian Coulter (St Canices Credit Union), Michellle O Brien (Windgap Comm Development)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.