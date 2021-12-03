Gallery: We wish you a merry Yulefest! Santa arrives in Kilkenny

Santa arrived in Kilkenny on Saturday to launch Yulefest 2021 – Christmas in Kilkenny!

It was a sight to behold as Santa arrived down the River Nore, carried safely by the Civil Defence and flanked by two boats full of Dragon Paddlers and a string of canoe and kayakers. He arrived at Canal Square where he was greeted by excited spectators.

Prior to Santa’s arrival, the crowd at Canal Square were being entertained by local drumming group Samba Katz, taking selfies with the 501st Garrison Troopers and hanging out with Santa’s elves.

Cycle Kilkenny were there handing out special Yulefest High-Vis jackets and cycle accessories to those participating in Santa’s City Cycle.

The children (and adults) participating showed their creativity with some incredibly decorated bikes showing off their Christmas spirit.

Once Santa had safely landed he joined his elves and the children on a cycle through the city, that saw them go up Rose Inn Street, down High Street, around the Marketyard and back to the Parade finishing in the Castle Park. Over 300 people took part in Santa’s eco journey around the city which included bikes, scooters and ever a toy tractor!

“It was great to see so many children get involved,” said Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Fidelis Doherty, who was at Canal Square for the event.

“There were some very festive bikes and costumes and it’s great that children are learning the value of cycling as a mode of transport at such a young age. There was a great atmosphere on Canal Square and everyone looked like they were having a great time.”

On the Parade, the Lady Desart Choir entertained the crowds and the Anthony McAuley Trad Trio had everyone dancing, Cllr Doherty officially launched Yulefest 2021 from the Yulefest Bandstand.

Winter market

Santa was on duty again as he helped Mayor Andrew McGuinness and his children turn on the Christmas lights. There was a buzz about the town and a large number of people attended each event. The Winter Market also began on Saturday and will continue each weekend until Christmas.

“There was such a lovely festive atmosphere in the city with the huts, the lights and the music,” said Mayor Andrew McGuinness.

“People’s spirits were high which was great to see. Yulefest looks like it’s going to be a great event.”

More information can be found on www.yulefestkilkenny.ie and @YulefestKilkenny on Facebook.