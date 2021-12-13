€1.5m minor works grant funding for Kilkenny schools

Funding of €1.46 million has been announced for Kilkenny schools under the minor works grant funding for primary, special and post-primary schools.

It's part of additional support in the context of Covid-19 and an additional once-off Covid-19 minor works funding of €17 million for post-primary schools.

Local TD John Paul Phelan says the increase in funding for schools will enable them to address both their minor works requirements and also to address small-scale ventilation improvements at school level as a short-term mitigation measure, should they require to do so.

“Arrangements are now being made for the payment of these grants to schools," he said.

“Minor works funding is important in terms of supporting the operation of schools generally and particularly within a Covid-19 environment. Schools may also apply for emergency works grant assistance to address larger-scale issues on a permanent basis. This funding also provides an opportunity for schools to enhance their outdoor learning environments for use as the weather permits.”

The works that can be undertaken under the primary minor works scheme include maintenance and small-scale improvements to school buildings and grounds, improvement or replacement of mechanical and electrical services, the purchase of standard furniture and physical education equipment, the purchase of floor coverings and window blinds and the purchase of IT related equipment.