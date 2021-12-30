Kilkenny students ready to roll for Young Scientist Exhibition in early January

Dozens of Kilkenny students are busy gearing up for the eagerly-anticipated BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition next week.

More than 20 projects from local schools will be among the 550 exhibiting young scientists at the virtual BTYSTE. BT has revealed the exciting line-up of special acts and business events that will also take place.

The 2022 line-up of spectacular performers will go beyond limits to explore the wonderful world of science; with visitors able enjoy it from the comfort of their home, workplace, or school, free of charge from January 12-14.

From the physics of rollercoasters and football, to how space exploration can support our sustainability agenda, it’s time to buckle up and enjoy this fascinating journey into science.

Sustainable Outer Space: As we all redouble our efforts to live more sustainably here on earth, what about the satellites and technology that have been sent upwards and are now orbiting our planet in outer space? Space exploration is happening every day and the BTYSTE 2022 will explore how to continue this journey in a sustainable way as well as what might happen if we don’t.

World Cup Physics: Lace up your boots, pull up your socks, and discover the physics at play in World Cup 2022, with physicist and professional footballer, Mark Langtry, the Science Guy at Explorium.

The Science of Rap: Discover the science and technology that fuels or creative expressions and gain a better insight into the music production process.

Physics of Rollercoasters: Take off on an adventure to Ireland's only theme Park and Zoo and discover the scientists and engineers who use their understanding of the natural world, to create out of this world experiences!

Strong Women of Science: Join Aoife and Maria as they bring circus and science together in their acclaimed show for guests at the virtual exhibition.

Psychologi-Science Magic: Join BBC’s David Meade on an exploration through the mind-blowing ways your brain works. He’ll boggle your mind with perception twisting illusions and jaw dropping demonstrations – and you’ll even learn some of his tricks of the trade!

Nextipedia, BT’s annual innovation and technology event, returns to the BTYSTE with a distinguished line-up of national and international guests to help us unlock the answers to success in 2022.

This fascinating discussion will help to equip us with the tools to be happier healthier and more heroic in this New Year. Work Futurist and Ted Talk phenomenon Dominic Price will be motivating guests to reconnect with what’s truly important for a happy and productive life; while multi award-winning journalist and host of the renowned How to Fail podcast, Elizabeth Day will be reveal her tools getting back up in the wake of failure.

Also joining this impressive line-up will be Shay Walsh, Managing Director of BT Ireland, Neuroscientist Paul Taylor, and Rob Shuter, CEO of Enterprise for BT.

“We’re excited to bring the wonderful world of science and technology alive at the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition this January,” said Shay Walsh, Managing Director of BT Ireland.

“From fascinating student projects, mind-blowing shows and insightful business discussions, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at the BTYSTE 2022. Registration for the full Exhibition is now open to audiences from across the globe and we look forward to welcoming all of our virtual visitors next month.”

For a second year, registered visitors will have access to all BTYSTE events free of charge, opening up the world of science to visitors from all backgrounds, geographies, and interests.

For more information on this fantastic family event and to register, visit www.btyoungscientist.com or follow @BTYSTE on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube or Snapchat (username: BTYSTE).