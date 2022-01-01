Kilkenny students attend Waterford IT's Try Business event

Pictured (main) are Chris Kelleher, Jack Dowling and Cathal Redmond Brett of St Kieran’s College, Kilkenny. PICTURE: PAT BROWNE
Kilkenny secondary school students recently attended the ‘Try Business’ event run by Waterford Institute of Technology’s School of Business to give senior cycle students the opportunity to see if business is the career for them.
Students attended workshops in Finance/Economics Activity; Enterprise; Accounting and in Digital Marketing.
Henry Long and Sean Fitzgerald,from Scoil Aireagail, Ballyhale. PICTURES: PAT BROWNE
Kilkenny County Council was offered €3.2 million to develop the Tholsel into a ‘world-class visitor attraction’ in September
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.