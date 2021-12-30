Search

30 Dec 2021

Kilkenny school gets planning permission for improvement works

Planning permission

The Board of Governors of Kilkenny College have been granted planning permission to commence improvement works at the city school.

Permission had been sought to demolish two existing single-storey prefabricated classrooms in a bid to undertake construction of a new single-storey dressing room building.

This new building is planned to include ancillary accommodation and will feature roof-mounted photovoltaic panels.

Connection to the existing watermains, public foul and private stormwater treatment, as well as all associated site works were included in the approved plans.

Planning was granted earlier this month by the local authority subject to seven conditions.

