Virtual open day at WIT will help Kilkenny applicants ahead of CAO deadline

Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) is running a virtual open day on Friday and Saturday, January 14-15, 2022 to help students ahead of the CAO deadline.

WIT’s Registrar and Vice President Dr Derek O’Byrne prides WIT on their ‘right student, right programme’ ethos and believes that open days are a key milestone in helping students figure out if a course or college is for them.

"Our team have worked very hard to give virtual attendees the best virtual experience of WIT that they can at www.wit.ie/openday," he said.

Kilkenny Leaving Cert students will be interested in virtually attending the schools-focused open day on Friday (10am-2pm).

Teachers, parents/guardians, and prospective students are welcome across both days, with parents and guardians expected to be interested in attending virtually on Saturday morning.

Typically two thirds of WIT graduates are from the south east and typically 1 in 4 Co Kilkenny college-going school leavers attend WIT.

WIT and Institute of Technology Carlow are working towards creating a technological university which will be established by 1 May 2022 meaning students applying to study at WIT through the CAO will start in, and graduate from a technological university.

Claire Holden, Schools' Liaison & Outreach Officer at WIT would like to reassure applicants that the CAO entry to their 70 CAO courses remains unchanged for 2022. The CAO application codes will remain as WD200 for example and can be found at www.wit.ie/courses.

According to The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2022 published in November 2021, WIT was placed as the top institute of technology in the annual ranking, and has stayed in the top 10 for a number of years.

The range of 70 CAO courses contains many standalone and specialist courses.