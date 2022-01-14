Kilkenny pupils recognised for interest in fitness as part of nationwide competition

Pupils from Firoda National School, Castlecomer salute their success
Pupils at Firoda National School, Castlecomer have had their interest in fitness recognised in a nationwide competition to find Ireland’s fittest school launched recently by Irish Olympians, athletes Phil Healy and David Gillick.
The event, which runs until April next and in which over 500 schools are participating, is the latest phase in a ‘Fit Squad’ schools fitness programme organised by banana distributors Fyffes – initially through a series of school visits and, post-Covid, through a programme of exercises and keep-fit tips presented online by athletes Healy and Gillick.
In recognition of their involvement and inventiveness in responding to guidelines set out under the programme, pupils at Firoda NS received ‘fruit-‘n-fitness’ rewards along with bonus points in a league-style competition from which the eventual winners will emerge.
To be announced in May, the overall successful school will receive sports equipment valued at €5,000 plus a visit from Fit Squad ambassadors, Healy and Gillick. Further details can be viewed online at www.fyffesfitsquad.ie.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.