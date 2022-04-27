Jazz success for Kilkenny schools - see pics!

The CBS Secondary School Jazz Band, Kilkenny College Jazz Band, St Kieran’s College Jazz Band and Loreto Secondary School Jazz Band struck notes of success when they pitted themselves against Ireland’s best for the coveted Wesley Orchestral Band Cup.
Incredible performances saw first and second places going to two Kilkenny jazz bands. Kilkenny College Jazz Band scooped second prize with their arrangement of ’80s classic Take On Me with the top prize going to CBS Kilkenny for their amazing rendition of jazz classic In The Mood, made famous by jazz legend Glenn Miller.
Although St Kieran’s College and Loreto Jazz Band weren’t in the top placings, they impressed adjudicator Gavin Maloney and the large crowd present with a very strong performance of jazz classic Sing Sing Sing.
The four Kilkenny jazz bands were formed 20 years ago by music teacher Eamon Cahill, who has been teaching wind and brass music in Kilkenny City since 1998. He told the Kilkenny People of his delight for the students.
Lisnagar Fortune, with Patrick Mullins up, on their way to winning the Mick The Tent Flat Race during day one of the Punchestown Festival at Punchestown Racecourse in Kildare. Photo by Sportsfile
Energumene, with Paul Townend up, jumps the last on their way to winning the William Hill Champion Steeplechase during day one of the Punchestown Festival at Punchestown Racecourse in Kildare.
Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre brings the authentic atmosphere of an open-air Italian theatre to the quaint Kilkenny countryside
The Kilkenny minor Roinn A camogie team who beat Dublin to clinch the Leinster title on Sunday. Picture: Billy Culleton
