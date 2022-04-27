Slieverue's Sinéad gets top marks in respected accounting programme

A Slieverue woman has enhanced her career by obtaining one of the top marks in the country in her professional accounting technician exams.

Sinéad Bergin (25) was placed joint first among the top students on the island of Ireland in Accounting Technicians Ireland (ATI) Diploma exams.

After settling on a career in accounting following a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Linguistics, Sinéad was able to study for and sit her exams online. Sinéad works as an accounts assistant for restaurant chain Five Guys, and is now studying to become a fully qualified accountant using exemptions gained from her ATI Diploma.

The highly regarded professional Diploma can be obtained in as little as two years. Study can be full-time, part-time, and online.

The Accounting Technicians Ireland Diploma qualification is recognised as the fastest pathway to a fulfilling and rewarding professional accounting career. Enrolment for the next academic year, starting in September, is now open and the programme is available online, and locally at Waterford College of Further Education and Dungarvan College

“I enjoyed my degree, but it did not present me with an obvious career path,” said Sinéad.

“I developed an interest in finance while later working in customer service and administration, and knew I wanted to become a fully qualified accountant.

“But I wanted practical experience first, so I took a role in an accounts department before pursuing a qualification.

“Now, I work as an accounts assistant for Five Guys Ireland. I finished my ATI Diploma exams last June and was offered the role in July. The Diploma really prepared me. I was able to hit the ground running because I had studied all the elements.

“I was recommended the ATI Diploma as a way to develop a great foundation in accounting. Also, it offers exemptions to continue further studies with other accounting bodies at a later stage.

“As I had a full-time job, I opted to study online. I think having the option to both attend live online tutorials, and to watch recorded lectures when it suited, really helped me do well. I had a great experience with the ATI Diploma. There was fantastic support from lecturers, who were so helpful in answering questions.

“They really went above and beyond, and chat forums with fellow students developed a great sense of community and understanding. Having the ATI Diploma opens a lot of doors in terms of career opportunities. I got a fantastic job only a month after finishing my exams.

“The ATI Diploma enables you to have confidence in carrying out an accounting role. I am on track to become a fully qualified accountant through the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) in the next two to three years.

“The fact I have four ACCA exemptions from ATI will definitely help me achieve this, and my employer is sponsoring my studies. The ATI Diploma is a strong starting point.”

Accounting Technicians Ireland provides a nationally and internationally recognised accounting qualification, and graduates are employed in industry, commerce, private practice and the public sector. The highly-regarded professional qualification can be obtained in as little as two years.

Accounting Technicians Ireland Diploma courses are open to school and college leavers, mature students and people working in business, industry or small practice but who, as yet, have no formal training. The qualification opens a world of employment opportunities to graduates across a broad range of accounting and finance roles and enables students further progress to senior financial management posts.

Holders of the Diploma are highly-regarded qualified professionals working at all levels of finance throughout the private and public sector, industry and commerce, and in accountancy practices.

“There is continuing strong demand for accounting and financial skills in industry, practice and the public sector, with many employers supporting their staff by meeting programme fees,” says Gillian Doherty, Chief Operations Officer at Accounting Technicians Ireland.

“We work closely with employers to ensure the Diploma qualification prepares our graduates to succeed in the workplace and meet the future requirements of the profession.

“Through our flexible online programme, and partnership with colleges and training providers across the island, students gain a professional qualification whilst working remotely, where required, and living in their local area.

“Graduates go on to join a supportive members’ network of Accounting Technician professionals who occupy the full spectrum of accountancy and finance roles.

“Through Membership of ATI, graduates benefit from regular training and career support, ensuring the continued relevance of the Accounting Technician qualification to the wider professional environment.”

See accountingtechniciansireland. ie for details.