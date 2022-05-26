Pictures: Borris hosts Kilkenny and Carlow schools for KCETB Ethos Showcase

Borris Vocational School recently hosted a showcase of the Education and Training Boards Ireland (ETBI) ethos.

Also in attendance on the day were management representatives from each of the sixteen KCETB schools.

The day started with a lively musical performance by Borris Vocational School Grúpa Ceol followed by an opening address from Ms. Eileen Curtis, Chief Executive, Kilkenny and Carlow Education and Training Board.

Mr. Seamus Conboy, Director of Schools, Education and Training Board, Ireland then addressed attendees before each of the schools then presented their hard and diligent work conducted during the 2021/2022 academic year.

The ceremony was closed by Dr. Pauline Egan, Director of Schools, Kilkenny and Carlow Educational Training Board prior to the unveiling of the new ETB Ireland ethos plaque.

After the ceremony, the new Educational Training Board ethos plaque was unveiled at the school.

The ethos of ETBI schools encapsulates five core values including: excellence in teaching and learning, care, equality, community and respect.

Six schools in total presented what this ethos meant to their students on a daily basis in their schools.

The broad range of fantastic presentations included song, poetry, artist representations, displays, and stories each celebrating one or all of the five core values of ETB schools.