Kilkenny teacher receives ASTI PJ Kennedy Award

Eamon Dennehy, ASTI President, Jim Ahern, ASTI Kilkenny branch
A former teacher at Meánscoil na mBráithre Criostaí, Kilkenny has received an award for service to the ASTI.
Jim Ahern was awarded the accolade at a ceremony in the Gresham Hotel in Dublin.
The PJ Kennedy Award is presented to ASTI members who have given valuable service to the union at branch level.
As a member of ASTI Kilkenny Branch, Jim worked with teachers in his area to ensure their voice was heard at local and national level, both within the ASTI and in the wider world of education.
