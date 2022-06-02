Loreto Kilkenny team wins Senior Loreto Debates for first time

Local Loreto girls enjoyed success at the debates
Kilkenny has recorded its first-ever victory in the Senior Loreto Debates.
Pictured here are students Clara Whelan Foxe and Maire Diver, who won the Senior Loreto Mace Debates.
Also pictured are Medha Trehan and Surabhi Gunjur Sathish, who came in joint third place. Also on the team were Ava O’Meara and Quin Brown.
Above: Paul Gallier of Age and Opportunity pictured with Minister Jack Chambers and Dr Una May, Chief Executive of Sport Ireland
Irish Manager Stephen Kenny alongside players Seamus Coleman and Shane Duffy and the Minister for Sport Jack Chambers. Pic: Sportsfile
At the launch of Glanbia 300 were Raymond Bannon, Finance Operations Specialist; Ciara O'Rourke, Quality Grading Specialist and Cycle Sponsor, Jim O'Neill.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.