Pupils from two Kilkenny primary schools become Ireland’s latest 'Global Goal Getters'

The work of fifth/sixth class pupils from Mother of Fair Love Special School, and fifth class pupil James Parsons from St Patrick’s De La Salle, has been chosen to feature in the latest edition of the Our World Irish Aid Awards online magazine Global Goal Getters.

It places them in the running for a coveted place at the prestigious national final event taking place in person at Farmleigh House on Tuesday, June 14.

The fifth/sixth class pupils at Mother of Fair Love Special School created wellbeing kits using the Our World Irish Aid Awards pupil’s magazine.

Fifth class pupil James Parsons from St Patrick’s De La Salle created a lovely slogan poster focusing on this year’s awards theme Wellbeing for People and Planet.

Minister of State for Overseas Development and Diaspora Colm Broph congratulated the pupils at Mother of Fair Love Special School and St Patrick’s De La Salle and their teachers.

“Our second Global Getters magazine is packed full of exceptional projects that challenge us all about thing we can individually and collectively do to tackle the big issues facing the world today and in the future,” he said.

“I am so encouraged not just by the level of participation in this year’s Awards, but also by the level of insight and understanding demonstrated by our young people when it comes to making our planet a better home for all. This is a testament to the commitment of our national school teachers and their passion for the Awards and nurturing an ethos of global citizenship.”

Mother of Fair Love Special School and St Patrick’s De La Salle will now compete for a place at the national final ceremony and inclusion in a special edition printed annual magazine which will be distributed nationwide.

As well as the School of the Year, there will be additional awards such as Teacher of the Year, Best Performance and the Gaeilge Award for the best entry submitted in Irish.