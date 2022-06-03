Search

03 Jun 2022

Pupils from two Kilkenny primary schools become Ireland’s latest 'Global Goal Getters'

Their their work has been chosen to feature in latest edition of Our World Irish Aid Awards online magazine

KILKENNY

Work by students of Mother of Fair Love Special School

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

03 Jun 2022 5:59 PM

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

The work of fifth/sixth class pupils from Mother of Fair Love Special School, and fifth class pupil James Parsons from St Patrick’s De La Salle, has been chosen to feature in the latest edition of the Our World Irish Aid Awards online magazine Global Goal Getters.

It places them in the running for a coveted place at the prestigious national final event taking place in person at Farmleigh House on Tuesday, June 14.

The fifth/sixth class pupils at Mother of Fair Love Special School created wellbeing kits using the Our World Irish Aid Awards pupil’s magazine.

Fifth class pupil James Parsons from St Patrick’s De La Salle created a lovely slogan poster focusing on this year’s awards theme Wellbeing for People and Planet.

Minister of State for Overseas Development and Diaspora Colm Broph congratulated the pupils at Mother of Fair Love Special School and St Patrick’s De La Salle and their teachers.

“Our second Global Getters magazine is packed full of exceptional projects that challenge us all about thing we can individually and collectively do to tackle the big issues facing the world today and in the future,” he said.

“I am so encouraged not just by the level of participation in this year’s Awards, but also by the level of insight and understanding demonstrated by our young people when it comes to making our planet a better home for all. This is a testament to the commitment of our national school teachers and their passion for the Awards and nurturing an ethos of global citizenship.”

Mother of Fair Love Special School and St Patrick’s De La Salle will now compete for a place at the national final ceremony and inclusion in a special edition printed annual magazine which will be distributed nationwide.

As well as the School of the Year, there will be additional awards such as Teacher of the Year, Best Performance and the Gaeilge Award for the best entry submitted in Irish.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media