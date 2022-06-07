Kilkenny school students set up new biodiversity area

Students in Kilkenny College have been busy over the last few months creating a biodiversity area and garden on their school grounds.

The Student Council, comprised of two representatives from each year group, wanted to increase the numbers of birds and insects that visited the school.

After much discussion and proposals, they forwarded a plan to do just that.

Working with Mr Dan O’Neill, a member of the ground staff at the college who has an expertise in ecology, the council implemented a number of ideas to attract wildlife.

The students collected wood to create insect hotels and drilled holes into an old fallen oak trunk for solitary bees.

They also built, painted and installed bird boxes and drew up a trail map to allow access through the area.

The new signage informs visitors that the area is now ‘Managed for Wildlife’.

Mr O’Neill, liaising with the Student Council, provided them with an online management system that will allow them to keep track of the wildlife that will hopefully inhabit the area.

The students aim to make this an ongoing project.

Plans to install an owl box are already in place, and further trails will be cut next year.

It is hoped that cameras can be installed in some of the boxes to allow students to watch their inhabitants ‘live’.