10 Jun 2022

Fitness visits set for return to schools in Kilkenny

KILKENNY

Irish Olympic athletes Phil Healy and David Gillick, have the enthusiastic support of young fitness fans Juneau (10) and Casey (7) Conroy

Reporter:

Sam Matthews

10 Jun 2022 4:21 PM

Another sign that life is returning to normal following a two years' break forced by the Covid-19 pandemic is seen in the announcement by Fyffes to resume its programme of fitness visits to Kilkenny schools commencing in September.

Since its launch just four years ago over 480 Kilkenny pupils had been introduced to the Fit Squad programme before Covid and resulting school closures forced Fyffes to bring its message online.

Delivered by Irish health and fitness expert Tom Dalton, each visit of 45-minutes duration includes an active workout designed to improve children’s general fitness through engagement and fun-filled activities, supported by talks and tips on healthy eating.

Schools interested in participating are invited to register at www.fyffesfitsquad.ie/register.

