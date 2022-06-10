Fitness visits set for return to schools in Kilkenny

Irish Olympic athletes Phil Healy and David Gillick, have the enthusiastic support of young fitness fans Juneau (10) and Casey (7) Conroy
Another sign that life is returning to normal following a two years' break forced by the Covid-19 pandemic is seen in the announcement by Fyffes to resume its programme of fitness visits to Kilkenny schools commencing in September.
Since its launch just four years ago over 480 Kilkenny pupils had been introduced to the Fit Squad programme before Covid and resulting school closures forced Fyffes to bring its message online.
Delivered by Irish health and fitness expert Tom Dalton, each visit of 45-minutes duration includes an active workout designed to improve children’s general fitness through engagement and fun-filled activities, supported by talks and tips on healthy eating.
Schools interested in participating are invited to register at www.fyffesfitsquad.ie/register.
Ruby Townshend, Desmond Townshend, Geoffrey Prior Wandesforde, Robert Prior Wandesforde, Angela Prior Wandesforde and Errol Delaney, Castlecomer Discovery Park
