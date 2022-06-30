Search

30 Jun 2022

Bookworms from Kilkenny city school raise funds for Irish Red Cross Ukraine appeal

Kilkenny city school bookworms raise money for Irish Red Cross Ukraine appeal

Pictured are pupils of St John's Senior School, Principal Brian Roche, Teacher Ms. Annamarie Feeley, Parent's Association Chair Frank Bradley and Parent's Association Treasurer Niamh Carroll

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

30 Jun 2022 2:53 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Saint John's Senior School Parent’s Association recently launched a reading fundraising challenge for their pupils for a very worthy cause.

The children were asked to do as many of the challenges as possible from a grid of reading challenges.

The idea was to encourage the children to enjoy reading and for the school community to sponsor them in doing that.

The aim was to raise some money to buy new Chromebooks and to donate some money to the Irish Red Cross Ukraine appeal.

Here are some examples challenges from the grid that pupils were sponsored to complete:

Read to a grandparent  

Read a newspaper article             

Read with a flashlight    

Reading standing on your head

Read in an unusual spot

Read in your PJs

Read to the oldest person you can find

Altogether, the young bookworms raised a whopping €1,770 - enough to purchase more Chromebooks for the school and to make a generous donation to the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Appeal.

Local News

