Bookworms from Kilkenny city school raise funds for Irish Red Cross Ukraine appeal

Pictured are pupils of St John's Senior School, Principal Brian Roche, Teacher Ms. Annamarie Feeley, Parent's Association Chair Frank Bradley and Parent's Association Treasurer Niamh Carroll
Saint John's Senior School Parent’s Association recently launched a reading fundraising challenge for their pupils for a very worthy cause.
The children were asked to do as many of the challenges as possible from a grid of reading challenges.
The idea was to encourage the children to enjoy reading and for the school community to sponsor them in doing that.
The aim was to raise some money to buy new Chromebooks and to donate some money to the Irish Red Cross Ukraine appeal.
Here are some examples challenges from the grid that pupils were sponsored to complete:
Read to a grandparent
Read a newspaper article
Read with a flashlight
Reading standing on your head
Read in an unusual spot
Read in your PJs
Read to the oldest person you can find
Altogether, the young bookworms raised a whopping €1,770 - enough to purchase more Chromebooks for the school and to make a generous donation to the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Appeal.
