Ormonde College students set to graduate tonight

Ormonde College, Kilkenny
Ormonde College of Further Education will hold its annual awards conferring ceremony at 7pm tonight at Kilkenny’s Ormonde Hotel.
After a hiatus of two years, the college is welcoming the opportunity to gather in celebration of the achievements of its Class of 2022.
Successful graduates across 24 separate programmes of study in areas such as software and app development, community care, media studies, and applied psychology will be conferred with their awards.
Ormonde College is Kilkenny’s largest provider of further education courses, offering courses at level 5 and 6 on the National Framework of Qualifications, and is operated under the auspices of Kilkenny and Carlow Education and Training Board (KCETB).
With its main campus occupying a site of historical significance at Ormonde Road in the city, the college also comprises a dedicated Visual Arts Campus in the city as well as Grennan Mill Craft School and Grennan Equestrian Centre in Thomastown.
