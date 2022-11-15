Students from Kilkenny and South-East complete TY Media Week at Beat 102 103

Fourteen Transition Year students from across the South East have completed TY Media Week at Beat 102 103.

Among them was JJ Kavanagh, a Kilkenny College student. The programme provided the students with the unique opportunity to get involved in the creation of content for broadcast on radio. They were put into pairs to produce their own radio content pieces which have aired on The Takeover, Beat 102 103.

TY Media Week is funded by Learning Waves and the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland through the Television Licence Fee. The programme at Beat 102 103 was project-led by Jessica Martin who presents Music Dé Domhnaigh on the station, Sundays from 4pm to 7pm.

“Young people consume so much media in their day to day lives, it’s important that they are taught varied media literacy skills so they can make more informed decisions about choosing reliable sources for facts and how to engage in more critical thinking,” said Beat’s CEO Gabrielle Cummins, following the week-long interactive initiative.

“This weeklong course provides them with these essential tools and also gives them an insight into the various jobs that exist in a radio station.”

Students were presented with a certificate of completion at a ceremony at the Broadcast Centre in Waterford recently.

Speaking about the programme, Teresa Hanratty, Project Manager at Learning Waves, said: “Getting hands on, practical experience is so valuable for young people. Our training network recognised that because there is so much choice out there for media consumption, young people need better supports.

“This course affords the students an opportunity to gain insider knowledge of how a radio station works, in a fun, engaging, live studio environment. At the end of the week, they get to put their skills to the test by producing a project that will be broadcast on air.

“The feedback from the students about the course has been unanimously positive.”

The students’ projects are available to listen back on beat102103.com/podcasts