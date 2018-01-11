Kilkenny Soccer: Dropped points at the top allows challengers to fight their way back into title races
James Moran (Stoneyford) in action against Eddie Teehan (Evergreen C) during their 3-3 Division One draw PICTURE: MICHAEL BROPHY
Slip-ups at the summit of the Kilkenny & District League’s two top divisions saw more sides enter the race for league titles.
Thomastown United A’s 2-1 loss to Freebooters A had a two-pronged effect as it brought both the Blues and Evergreen A into the fray. Reigning champs Evergreen moved level on points with ’Booters in second place when they beat clubmates Evergreen B 3-0.
Sent on their way by a first half Sean Barcoe goal, Gary Maher’s side closed the gap on Thomastown to six points - they have two games in hand - with further goals from Decky McQuillan and a second from Barcoe.
Things were just as dramatic in Division One, as Evergreen C’s 3-3 draw with Stoneyford United allowed two of their challengers to close the gap on the leaders.
Point Behind
Fort Rangers are just a point behind the city side thanks to their 4-3 win over Lions. A Colm Phelan brace, coupled with goals from Eddie Nugent and Paddy Hogan, get revenge on the only team to beat them in the league this season.
Freebooters B are joint second on 12 points also after completing a double over Thomastown United. After the A team won on Sunday morning, the Bs beat United’s B side 2-1 that afternoon, Shane Kelly and Karl Conlon getting on the scoresheet.
With the top two not in action - Spa United’s game at home to River Rangers fell victim to the frost while Bridge United had a friendly - it was up to the chasing pack to close the gap in Division Two.
Newpark did their bit, joining Spa in second place thanks to a 3-2 win over Ballacolla. John Dumecz was among the goals as Newpark got the result that leaves them six points behind leaders Bridge United.
Ormonde Villa are also keeping their tilt at promotion going. They travelled to Ballyragget and came home with all three points in a 2-1 win after Paul Denieffe and Michael Henebry hit the net. It was the second win in a row for Villa, a welcome change in form after they had endured four successive draws.
There was only one game in Division Three, but it proved to be a belter as Deen Celtic B and Highview Athletic B shared the spoils in a 4-4 draw.
Soccer Fixtures
FRIDAY
Under-19 League Division One
Freebooters v Castlewarren Celtic, Scanlon Park 7pm.
Under-11 Schoolboys’ League Amber
Evergreen v Freebooters, 6.30pm.
Under-11 Schoolboys’ League Black
Evergreen Albion v Freebooters, 6.30pm.
SATURDAY
FAI Junior Cup
Evergreen v Castlefin, 7pm.
Under-19 League Division One
Callan United v East End United, 2pm.
Under-19 League Division Two
St John’s v Ormonde Villa, 1pm.
Evergreen B v Deen Celtic, 2pm.
Under-16 Schoolgirls’ League
Evergreen v Kilkenny United.
Piltown v Spa United.
Lions v Clover United.
Athy Town v Vale Wanderers.
Thomastown United v Hanover Harps.
Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union League Division One
Clover United v Thomastown United, 11am.
Freebooters A v Evergreen A, Scanlon Park 12 noon.
Deen Celtic A v Bridge United A, 1pm.
Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union Division Two
Callan United v Bridge United B, 11am.
Lions v Freebooters C, 2.30pm.
Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union Division Three
Fort Rangers v Southend United, 11am.
Deen Celtic B v Highview Athletic, 11am.
Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division One
Thomastown United A v Evergreen Albion, 11am.
Evergreen Boys v Stoneyford United, 11am.
East End United A v Fort Rangers, 11am.
Freebooters A v Deen Celtic A, Scanlon Park 1.45pm.
Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division Two
Bridge United B v Freebooters B, 11am.
Deen Celtic B v Highview Athletic, 12 noon.
Lions v Callan United, 12.45pm.
Freshford Town v Thomastown United B, 1.30pm.
Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division Three
Paulstown 06 v Freebooters C, 11am.
Evergreen Rovers v Newpark, 12.45pm.
Evergreen Athletic v Bridge United C, 2.30pm.
Under-12 Schoolgirls’ League
Callan United v Spa United.
Evergreen City v Kilkenny United.
Evergreen United v Newpark.
Thomastown United v Freebooters.
Stoneyford United v Vale Wanderers.
Bridge United v Piltown.
Under-11 Schoolboys’ League Amber
Stoneyford United v Highview Athletic, 11am.
Freshford Town v Deen Celtic, 12 noon.
Bridge United v Evergreen, 12 noon.
Callan United v Lions, 12.30pm.
Deen Celtic v Thomastown United, 2pm.
Under-11 Schoolboys’ League Black
Stoneyford United v Spa United, 12 noon.
East End United v Paulstown 06, 12 noon.
Bridge United v Callan United, 1pm.
Evergreen Green v Fort Rangers, 1.15pm.
SUNDAY
St Canice’s Credit Union Premier Division
Callan United A v Thomastown United A, 11am.
Evergreen B v Highview Athletic A, 11am.
Deen Celtic A v Freebooters A, 11am.
Rico’s of Gowran Division One
Evergreen C v Castlewarren Celtic A, 2pm.
Clover United A v Fort Rangers, 11am.
Freebooters B v Lions, 2pm.
Thomastown United B v Stoneyford United, 2pm.
Brogmaker Division Three
Freshford Town v East End United, 11am.
St John’s v Deen Celtic B, 2pm.
Clover United B v Highview Athletic B, 2pm.
Under-17 League Section A
Freebooters v Stoneyford United, Scanlon Park 11am.
Lions A v Callan United, 2pm.
Under-17 League Section B
Evergreen B v Deen Celtic, 2.30pm.
Freshford Town v River Rangers, 2pm.
Thomastown United v Lions B, 2pm.
Under-13 SFAI Subway Inter-League
NEC v Kilkenny & DL.
Under-12 SFAI Subway Inter-League
SDFL v Kilkenny & DL.
