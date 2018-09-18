Soccer: This week's Kilkenny & District League fixtures
The road to provincial glory starts this week as clubs from the Kilkenny & District League start their Leinster Junior Cup odyssey.
Here are this week's fixtures from the Kilkenny & District League:
TUESDAY
Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division 1A
Bridge United Boys v River Rangers Goresbridge, 6.30pm.
FRIDAY
Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division 2
Freebooters Boys v Freshford Town, Scanlon Park 7.15pm.
SATURDAY
O’Neills Leinster Junior Cup
Newpark v Avonmore, 5pm.
Ashford Rovers v Thomastown United, 5pm.
Under-19 League
Callan United v Evergreen A, 2.30pm.
Evergreen B v Highview Athletic, 2.30pm.
Thomastown United v Freebooters, 2.30pm.
Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union League Division 1
Highview Athletic v Paulstown 06, 11am.
Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union Division 1A
Fort Rangers v Thomastown Boys, 12 noon.
Deen Celtic Boys v Freebooters Boys, 12.30pm.
Spa United v East End United, 1pm.
Bridge United Boys v Evergreen Boys, 3pm.
Under-15 SFAI Skechers Cup
Bridge United v Freebooters, 11am.
Clonmel Town v Evergreen, 12 noon.
Callan United v Kilmacow C, 2pm.
Deen Celtic A v St Pat’s Boys D, 2.30pm.
Thomastown United v Villa A, 3.30pm.
Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts Division 1
Lions v Deen Celtic Athletic, 11am.
Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division 1A
Evergreen Boys v Bridge United Boys, 11am.
Callan United v Lions Boys, 12.30pm.
Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division 2
Thomastown Boys v Paulstown 06, 10.30am.
Evergreen City v Stoneyford Boys, 12.30pm.
Spa United v Freebooters City, 3pm.
Under-13 SFAI Skechers Cup
Parkvilla Utd B1 v Freebooters, 12.15pm.
Bohemians v Stoneyford United, 12.30pm.
Bridge United v Killeshin, 1pm.
St Fiacc’s D1 v Evergreen A, 1pm.
East End United v St Patrick’s Boys, 12.30pm.
Thomastown United v Burrin Celtic A, 1.45pm.
Vale Wanderers D1 v Deen Celtic A, 3pm.
De la Salle Waterford B v Lions, 4pm.
Under-12 Glanbia League Division 1
Callan United Athletic v Fort Rangers, 10.30am.
Freebooters Athletic v Bridge United Athletic, Scanlon Park 1.30pm.
Evergreen Athletic v Lions Athletic, 5pm.
Under-12 Glanbia League Division 2A
Deen Celtic City v East End United, 11am.
SUNDAY
O’Neills Leinster Junior Cup
Bridge United v Moyne Rangers, 11am.
Highview Athletic v Enniscorthy United, 2pm.
Deen Celtic v Whitehall United, 1pm.
Freebooters v Newtown United, 12 noon.
Campile United v Callan United, 11am.
New Ross Town v Fort Rangers, 11am.
Bridge Rovers v Castlewarren Celtic, 11am.
Eamonn Maher Coach Hire Division 2
Ormonde Villa v Evergreen 46, 11am.
Under-17 League
East End United v Highview Athletic, 11am.
Evergreen A v Freebooters, 11am.
Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts Division 1
Bridge United Athletic v Evergreen Athletic, 2pm.
MONDAY
Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts Division 1
Freebooters Athletic v Thomastown Athletic, Scanlon Park 5.15pm.
