Soccer: This week's Kilkenny & District League fixtures

The road to provincial glory starts this week as clubs from the Kilkenny & District League start their Leinster Junior Cup odyssey.

Here are this week's fixtures from the Kilkenny & District League:

TUESDAY

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division 1A

Bridge United Boys v River Rangers Goresbridge, 6.30pm.

FRIDAY

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division 2

Freebooters Boys v Freshford Town, Scanlon Park 7.15pm.

SATURDAY

O’Neills Leinster Junior Cup

Newpark v Avonmore, 5pm.

Ashford Rovers v Thomastown United, 5pm.

Under-19 League

Callan United v Evergreen A, 2.30pm.

Evergreen B v Highview Athletic, 2.30pm.

Thomastown United v Freebooters, 2.30pm.

Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union League Division 1

Highview Athletic v Paulstown 06, 11am.

Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union Division 1A

Fort Rangers v Thomastown Boys, 12 noon.

Deen Celtic Boys v Freebooters Boys, 12.30pm.

Spa United v East End United, 1pm.

Bridge United Boys v Evergreen Boys, 3pm.

Under-15 SFAI Skechers Cup

Bridge United v Freebooters, 11am.

Clonmel Town v Evergreen, 12 noon.

Callan United v Kilmacow C, 2pm.

Deen Celtic A v St Pat’s Boys D, 2.30pm.

Thomastown United v Villa A, 3.30pm.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts Division 1

Lions v Deen Celtic Athletic, 11am.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division 1A

Evergreen Boys v Bridge United Boys, 11am.

Callan United v Lions Boys, 12.30pm.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division 2

Thomastown Boys v Paulstown 06, 10.30am.

Evergreen City v Stoneyford Boys, 12.30pm.

Spa United v Freebooters City, 3pm.

Under-13 SFAI Skechers Cup

Parkvilla Utd B1 v Freebooters, 12.15pm.

Bohemians v Stoneyford United, 12.30pm.

Bridge United v Killeshin, 1pm.

St Fiacc’s D1 v Evergreen A, 1pm.

East End United v St Patrick’s Boys, 12.30pm.

Thomastown United v Burrin Celtic A, 1.45pm.

Vale Wanderers D1 v Deen Celtic A, 3pm.

De la Salle Waterford B v Lions, 4pm.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division 1

Callan United Athletic v Fort Rangers, 10.30am.

Freebooters Athletic v Bridge United Athletic, Scanlon Park 1.30pm.

Evergreen Athletic v Lions Athletic, 5pm.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division 2A

Deen Celtic City v East End United, 11am.

SUNDAY

O’Neills Leinster Junior Cup

Bridge United v Moyne Rangers, 11am.

Highview Athletic v Enniscorthy United, 2pm.

Deen Celtic v Whitehall United, 1pm.

Freebooters v Newtown United, 12 noon.

Campile United v Callan United, 11am.

New Ross Town v Fort Rangers, 11am.

Bridge Rovers v Castlewarren Celtic, 11am.

Eamonn Maher Coach Hire Division 2

Ormonde Villa v Evergreen 46, 11am.

Under-17 League

East End United v Highview Athletic, 11am.

Evergreen A v Freebooters, 11am.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts Division 1

Bridge United Athletic v Evergreen Athletic, 2pm.

MONDAY

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts Division 1

Freebooters Athletic v Thomastown Athletic, Scanlon Park 5.15pm.