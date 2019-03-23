Seanie Maguire starts as Republic of Ireland fight for victory in Euro 2020 qualifiers
Seanie Maguire
It was a day to remember for Seanie Maguire as his first senior competitive start for the Republic of Ireland ended with a win.
The Kilkennyman was part of Mick McCarthy’s starting 11 as the Boys in Green fought for all three points against Gibraltar in the opening game of their Euro 2020 Group D campaign.
Jeff Hendrick’s 49th minute goal was the difference as the Boys in Green got off to a winning start at Victoria Stadium.
Played in windswept conditions on an artificial pitch, chances were few and far between for Maguire and his team-mates.
The Preston North End striker played 72 minutes before being replaced by Harry Arter.
