Six of the best! Superb win sees Kilkenny top their Oscar Traynor group

A top class performance saw the Kilkenny & District League’s Oscar Traynor team roar their way into the knockout stages.

The Cats hit Kildare for six as they cut through a chilly Sunday afternoon to finish top of their group.

Sean Barcoe got the ball rolling with a fine 37th minute strike before David Grincell made it two, seizing on a loose back-pass.

They were quick off the mark in the second half, taking a 3-0 lead within 60 seconds of the restart through David Rice’s finish. When Grincell and Barcoe made it 5-0 by the 55th minute Kildare were done for, but goalkeeper Michael Walsh had to look smart to preserve his clean sheet when he saved John Paul McDonagh’s penalty.

The final say on a good day went to Grincell, who wrapped up his hat-trick with 13 minutes to play.

Next up for Kilkenny is a meeting with Kerry, Galway or Wexford in the New Year.