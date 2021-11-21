Search

21/11/2021

Molloy the Marvel as Youths win Cup

Wexford Youths Women 3, Shelbourne 1

Kilkenny Sport

Flanked by Kilkenny's Orlaith Conlon (left) and Ellen Molloy (right) Wexford Youths captain Kylie Murphy lifts the cup after the 2021 EVOKE.ie FAI Women's Cup Final. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

A marvellous performance from Ellen Molloy helped Wexford Youths win the FAI Women's Cup.

The talented Kilkenny teenager bagged a winners medal, and the Player of the Match award, for her efforts as she set up the goals that saw the Youths beat Shelbourne.

Played in front of a record crowd at Tallagt Stadium, Wexford made the better of a tight first half when Lynn Marie Grant fired them ahead after the half hour. However, the newly-crowned League champions were level when Ciara Grant hit the net before half-time.

Wexford regained their lead in the second half when a superb ball from Ellen Molloy unlocked the Shels defence, allowing Kylie Murphy to slot home.

It wasn't all one-way traffic. Wexford were thankful to Kilkenny defender Orlaith Conlon, who showed great presence to race across the box and put in a goal-saving tackle to prevent Saoirse Noonan from grabbing a second equaliser. Conlon paid a heavy price, shipping an injury which saw her leave the game.

Wexford pressed on and things got even better when Molloy turned provider for goal number three, teeing up Edel Kennedy for a thumping third goal that sealed the spoils for the Youths, who also had another Kilkenny player - Freya de Mange - in their Cup-winning squad.

Local News

