Kilkenny side Freebooters drawn to face Cobh Wanderers in the FAI Centenary Junior Cup

The draws for the FAI Centenary Intermediate Cup fourth round and FAI Centenary Junior Cup fifth round has taken place.
In the Intermediate Cup, last year's finalists Killester Donnycarney FC have been drawn against Lucan United in all Dublin affair. FAI Junior Cup holders Fairview Rangers will entertain Clonmel Town FC in the fifth round.
The FAI Centenary Intermediate Cup Fourth Round
Liffey Wanderers v Cockhill Celtic
Killester Donnycarney v Lucan United
Malahide United AFC v Carrigaline Unitd AFC
Inchicore Athletic AFC v Rockmount AFC
Maynooth University Town FC v Bangor GGFC
Bonagee United FC v Everton AFC
Bluebell United v Usher Celtic
St. Francis FC v Collinstown FC
Fixtures scheduled for the week ending 23rd January 2022
The FAI Centenary Junior Cup Fifth Round
Salthill Devon FC v Mervue United
Oliver Bond Celtic v Carbury FC
Ballinasloe Town AFC v Ballyheane AFC
Moyne Rangers v Crumlin United
Villa FC v Boyle Celtic FC
St. Michael's AFC v Aungier Celtic FC
Yellowstone Celtic FC v Avenue United
Freebooters AFC v Cobh Wanderers
Athy Town AFC v Pike Rovers FC
Hibernian FC v Coachford AFC
Ballymun United v Ennis Town FC
Westport United FC v Peake Villa FC
Grattan United v Tolka Rovers AFC
Athenry FC v Regional United FC
North End United v Booth Road Celtic vs Muirhevnamor FC
Fairview Rangers AFC v Clonmel Town FC
Fixtures scheduled for the week ending 16th January 2022.
