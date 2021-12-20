Kilkenny football club lodges plans for an array of upgrade and improvement works

File Photo
Freebooters AFC have applied for planning permission for an array of upgrade and improvement works at their grounds on The Fairgreen, Gaol Road, Kilkenny.
Plans submitted to Kilkenny County Council include the extension and modification of existing dressing rooms to create new dressing rooms, the upgrade of the existing playing pitch to astroturf surface and a new floodlighting system.
The provision of a new machinery store, generator room and ancillary accommodation (including a club room) are also included in the plans.
The local authority are due to make a decision on the plans in early February, 2022.
