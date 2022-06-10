Search

10 Jun 2022

Ireland v Scotland: Preview, team news, time, TV schedule and everything you need to know

Ireland v Scotland: Preview, team news, time, TV schedule and everything you need to know.

Tom Byrne

10 Jun 2022 11:44 AM

tom.byrne@iconicmedia.ie

The Republic of Ireland go into this Saturday's UEFA Nations League encounter against Scotland in desperate need of a victory. The Boys in Green have had the worst possible start to their Nations League campaign - losing to Armenia (A) and Ukraine (H) in their opening two fixtures. Stephen Kenny's side will look to bounce back this weekend.

PREVIEW 

Ireland host neighbours Scotland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday. The Boys in Green remain winless after 12 UEFA Nations League fixtures and Irish fans will want that record to change soon. The Scotland encounter will be one of two remaining international games left for Ireland in June. Kenny's team will conclude their four-game window when they travel to Lodz, Poland to face Ukraine next Tuesday, June 14.

IRELAND SQUAD

Kenny announced a 27-man squad for the Nations League fixtures. Goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu has since been ruled out of the remaining three games due to injury. Bohemians' James Talbot has been called up to the Irish squad to replace the injured Bazunu. Captain Seamus Coleman missed the Ukraine fixture through injury while defender John Egan will also be a doubt after limping off on Wednesday night. See the full squad below:

OPPOSITION PREVIEW

Saturday's opposition, Scotland, opened their Nations League campaign with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Armenia on Wednesday. Steve Clarke's side were defeated 3-1 by Ukraine at Hampden Park in the World Cup playoff semi-final last week which ended their hopes of qualifying for this year's tournament in Qatar.

Scotland's squad includes a host of well-known players who play in the Premier League. Liverpool's Andy Robertson is the stand-out name while Aston Villa's John McGinn, Manchester United's McTominay and Southampton due Stuart Armstrong and Che Adams are also in the Scottish squad. 

WHAT THEY SAID

After the Ukraine defeat, Stephen Kenny said he wants his team to produce a big performance against Scotland following their disappointing start to the Nations League.

'Dust ourselves down' - Kenny wants 'big win' against Scotland in Nations League

 “We’re disappointed in the last couple of games. I think we are building something really progressive," he said.

“Statistically we are not backing that up, I know that, but I think we’re building something really progressive and I think people can see that.

“We weren’t perfect today (against Ukraine), we were OK and played well in spells. People have seen a lot of progression in the matches over the last 12 games.

“Obviously we have introduced a huge number of players who are getting better. We have missed a few players in this camp, but that is part of it, we can’t use that as an excuse.

“But we have to dust ourselves down. We have no points after these two games. We should have more on the board, but we don’t. We just need to try and get a big win against Scotland on Saturday.”

TIME

Saturday's UEFA Nations League game will kick-off at 5pm at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin.

TV SCHEDULE

The match will be live on RTE2 with coverage starting at 4.15pm. The game will also be live on Premier 1 with coverage beginning at 4.15pm.

ODDS

Republic of Ireland 9/5

Draw 19/10

Scotland 7/4

