Republic of Ireland WNT achieve highest ever FIFA world ranking after qualifying for World Cup

The Republic of Ireland women's national team are now 24th in the FIFA world rankings following their 1-0 playoff victory over Scotland. PIC: Sportsfile
The Republic of Ireland women's national team are now 24th in the FIFA world rankings following their 1-0 playoff victory over Scotland on Tuesday which earned them a place at next summer's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
The Girls in Green have risen two places from their recent world ranking of 26th after continuing to impress on the international stage.
Vera Pauw's side have also been put in pot 3 for the upcoming 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup draw which will be held in Auckland, New Zealand, on Saturday 22 October (7:30am Irish time).
Some of the top seeds in the draw include current world champions USA, EURO 2022 winners England and Sweden who topped Ireland's World Cup qualifying group.
World Cup 2023 pots
Pot 1: Australia, New Zealand, United States, England, Sweden, Germany, France and Spain.
Pot 2: Canada, the Netherlands, Brazil, Japan, Norway, Italy, China and South Korea.
Pot 3: Republic of Ireland, Denmark, Switzerland, Colombia, Argentina, Vietnam, Costa Rica and Jamaica.
Pot 4: Nigeria, Philippines, South Africa, Morocco, Zambia, 3 x inter-continental playoff qualifiers.
