People aged 50 and over in Kilkenny invited to get next Covid-19 booster at Kilcreene

The HSE in Kilkenny, Carlow, Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford is reminding everyone that boosters give protection against serious illness and increases immunity.

From today (Thursday, August 25), the HSE is inviting people aged 50 years and older to make an appointment for their next Covid-19 booster dose.

Appointments are available from today for vaccination centres including:

· Kilkenny Vaccination Centre, Kilcreene Orthopaedic Hospital, Kilcreene, Kilkenny, R95 DK07;

· Clonmel Vaccination Centre, Gortnafleur, Clonmel, Tipperary, E91 WR29;

· Enniscorthy Vaccination Centre, Immunisation Centre, Disability Building, St. John’s Hospital, Munster Hill, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford Y21 N902;

· Waterford Vaccination Centre, WIT Sports Campus, Carriagnore, Waterford, X91 XD96.

To book your next booster, you can: Book a booster appointment online at HSE vaccination clinics – this is an easy and convenient way to get your booster by selecting a time and date that suits you.

You can also check with participating GPs and pharmacies.

People who are more than 16 weeks pregnant are also invited to book their next booster at a HSE vaccination centre or from participating GPs and Pharmacies.

The HSE and Children’s Health Ireland will shortly be inviting, through their parents, children aged 5-11 years who are immunocompromised and now due to have their first booster, following completion of their primary COVID-19 vaccine course.

People aged 12- 49 with long term health conditions will be offered their second booster vaccine from next week and Healthcare Workers aged 50 or over can have the vaccine now.

“Everyone aged 50 and over can now register to get their next booster dose, we have plenty of availability at our centres," said Kate Cassidy (General Manager, HSE/South East Community Healthcare Covid-19 Response Team).

“If you haven’t had your first vaccination, it’s not too late, you can still access the information through the HSE website and book an appointment.”

“As reiterated by our colleague the HSE’s Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry, keeping up to date with your vaccines will give you the best protection from serious illness and increase immunity against infection from Covid-19. The HSE will continue to be active over the next few weeks in our services, in the media and online, encouraging people to come forward for these and all other relevant Covid-19 vaccines.

"The HSE also strongly urges people who have not yet received a primary Covid-19 vaccine dose to consider doing so for dose one or dose two of the vaccine, or to register for an appointment.”