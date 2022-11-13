Tribute to star architect who re-imagined historic Kilkenny buildings

Malcom Noonan TD, Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, has highlighted a special tribute event that he attended last night to honour deceased architect Niall McCullough who was responsible for the sensitive restoration and expansion of two landmark Kilkenny properties. These were t Mary's Church now the Medieval Mile Museum and Evan's Home now the Butler Gallery.



The Minister said: "Last night we gathered in the Provost's house at Trinity College to celebrate the life and legacy of architect Niall McCullough.

"I first met Niall shortly after McCullough Mulvin were appointed as architects to the restoration of St Mary's Church in Kilkenny. I was chair of the restoration committee and from the off I encountered a warm, generous and thoughtful man in Niall.



"McCullough Mulvin left a second legacy on Kilkenny's city skyline across the river at Evan's Home, now Butler Gallery

"His passion for Irish towns and repurposing of buildings is now centre stage as a climate solution. There were many warm tributes by his peers last night. He leaves a rich legacy in our built environment and through his writing. Niall's vision will continue through McCullough Mulvin, the practice he built with his life partner Valerie Mulvin."

McCullough Mulvin's sensitive restoration of St Mary's to re-imagine it as the Medieval Mile Museum won many accolades including :

2019 Architecture Master Prize - Winner - Heritage Architecture

2019 Mies van der Rohe Awards - Shortlisted

2018 The Plan Awards (Italy) - Finalist 2018 RIAI Awards - Highly Commended - Best Culture/Public Building

2018 Irish Construction Industry Awards - Conservation Project of the Year

2018 Irish Construction Industry Awards - Silver Award for Heritage Building/ Conservation or Restoration

2018 DOMUS International Prize for Restoration and Preservation - Honourable Mention

2018 AAI Awards - Special Mention

2017 Building and Architect of the Year Awards. Conservation Award - Winner

Meanwhile the Evan's Home project also received recognition too including:

2021 Architecture Master Prize - Winner - Restoration and Renovation

2021 The Plan Awards (Italy) - Finalist - Renovation

2021 RIAI Awards- Highly Commended - Culture Public

2021 - Mies van der Rohe Award - Nominated

See more of Niall McCullough's work at https://mcculloughmulvin.com/