June will be driest on record in Kilkenny

The month of June will break all weather records in Kilkenny. It is expected to be the warmest since continuous records began in Kilkenny in 1957.

That's according to Kilkenny's weather expert, Niall Dollard of kilkennyweather.com

"There has been only five days with appreciable rain this June and most of the 13.4mm that fell was recorded during the thunderstorm on June 1," Mr Dollard said.

"Even beyond that into July the high pressure looks like never being too far away. Temperatures may cool off for a bit but the good news is that summer is not going away anytime soon," he added.

Niall Dollard set up kilkennyweather.com because of his long held interest in the weather and since the closure of Kilkenny Met Station in April 2008, he felt there was a real need to provide local weather and climate information.