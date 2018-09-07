St Moling's Well - traditional annual mass continues in Kilkenny

The annual outdoor pattern mass took place on Sunday, September 2, at St Moling’s Well, Mullinakill, Tullogher at 2pm.

As in all the way down through the many years, and indeed centuries the local communities of Tullogher, Glenmore, Mullinavat, Thomastown and indeed from other parts came to honour the time honoured tradition of attending mass at this holy and special and highly scenic location.



Thanks to Fr Barron of Mullinavat along with two visiting priests from Africa who concelebrated mass in glorious August weather.



Thanks to the priests, the local St.Moling’s Well Committee who are continuing with the care, upkeep and enhancement of the St.Moling’s Well area with the co-operation and assistance of Kilkenny County Council and who are thanked for their efforts.



Thanks also to Bob Saunders for his sound system and thanks to everyone who attend this yearly social and religious event.