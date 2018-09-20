Graignamanagh river clean up!

Tom Walsh, Daithí Hoare, Barbara Foley, Denis Doyle, Des Gannon, Joseph Bolger, Ann Phelan, Pat, Jody and Patrick Brooks and Wally Coady.ALL PICTURES: HARRY REID

The Barrow and Duiske Rivers are vital assets to the community of Graignamanagh and last Saturday that community came out to launch a clean up of the rivers.

Organised by the Local Authority  Waters and Communities office in Kilkenny, the clean up filled sacks with plastic bottles, cans, metal bars and even the remains of two bicycles.

Community Water Officer, Ann Phelan said   the level of pollution in the form of plastics and refuse was quite overwhelming.

“We concentrated on the stretch of the River Barrow from Clashganny Lock down below Butlers Lock to a place known locally as Scusha. The clubs and volunteers divided into two teams, one tackling the Duiske River and the boats assisting with the boat clean up on the Barrow.”

