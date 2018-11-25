Famine memorial for Lingaun Valley

One hundred and seventy years after the Famine a plaque is being erected to mark a notable event of the time by the Lingaun Valley Tourism Group.



Its location will be at the forestry entrance beside Newtown School to mark the gathering of hundreds of Fenians on Carraigadoon Hill overlooking Ahenny and the Lingaun Valley.

Appalled by the Famine and unified by the gatherings on Sliabh-na-mBan and the Battle of Ballingarry, the local community rose up and were led by John O’Mahony of Ballyneale a Farmer, Patriot, Scholar, and Soldier.



The gathering took place in an era of Revolutions that affected most of Europe with the garrison base in Carrick town being the focus of the event.



The Plaque will be inscribed with a verse from Douglas Hyde that reads “Freedom hath arisen Oft from prison bars, Oft from battle flashes, Oftenest from his ashes”