Launch of the Ferrybank Community First Responders tomorrow night

The official launch of the Ferrybank Community First Responders takes place tomorrow night (January 31) at Abbey Community College in Ferrybank.

The guest speaker on the night will be John Fitzgerald of CFR Ireland.

Community First Responders are volunteers who operate within the community they live or work and respond to incidents within a given geographical area. A first responder is trained at a minimum in basic life support and the use of a defibrillator, who attends an actual or potentially life-threatening cardiac emergency.

The first AGM will be held directly after the launch. Local councillor Melissa O’ Neill is encouraging people to come along and get involved. She said there are currently 25 members, but with 6,000 or so people in the area, it was hoped more would get involved. The group was busy over the Christmas period.

Cllr O’ Neill is also calling on the Government to make funding for the group separate to the CLAR scheme, which is based on areas of depopulation.

“It should have been separate; it should never have been under CLAR,” she said.