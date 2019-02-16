New footpath for Bennettsbridge

Great news for Bennettsbridge and the residents in the Kilree Park area to hear that they will be included in the budget allocated for Kilkenny roads projects this year.



The news that €30,000 for a footpath connection and other safety enhancements from Kilree Park to Bennettsbridge village has been sanctioned is very welcome.



Cllr Patrick O’Neill expressed his satisfaction at the news as he has been working with the residents on this project for a number of years.