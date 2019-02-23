Cuffesgrange defibrillator fundraiser

The community of Cuffesgrange are organising fund raising for a defibrillator, which will be placed in the centre of Cuffesgrange village.



It is hoped that the defibrillator will find a home on the wall of the Grange Inn, which will be easily accessible by all in the locality.



The community hope that local businesses, community groups, sports clubs and family’s will help out in this worthwhile project.

Contact Debbie Nugent, 086 1599853.