South Kilkenny Community Alert - POFTA Community Alert

POFTA Community Alert - Subscriptions of €10 due for the next year. AGM coming shortly.



We hope to have member of An Garda Síochána to address members and advise on security matters.

Since its inception the same executives are in office. We are looking for active volunteers to continue the important work of providing this service to the community.



Our next objective is to install another CCTV camera at an appropriate place in the village. Costing €1,000, the group values early subscriptions.



We have 166 paid up members. Do you want to be a member? You can download the app for your smartphone at CommunityAlerts.ie from the app store.



Register and get code to receive texts. If you have any difficulty contact any of the officers or ring 087-0540366 for further.