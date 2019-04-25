Kilkenny ‘death’ road safety plan moves forward for N24

Long awaited safety improvement works along a deadly stretch of the N24 at Piltown where there has been “too much death” have come a step closer.



Kilkenny County Councillors have unanimously agreed that a safety plan can proceed to Part 8 planning permission.

Between 2011 and 2016 two people were killed and three seriously injured in accidents on the N24 at Piltown. Many more were injured or had material damage collisions.



Now it is hoped that the redesigned road will be completed and open to traffic by mid-2021. A process to CPO land for the works will begin in May. The project will go to tender in January 2020, the contract to be awarded in June 2020.



The plan includes: closure of the Ink Bottle Junction, construction of a link road from there to the Tower Road junction and installation of a roundabout at the Tower Road junction.



The plan will see the end of the controversial 2+1 road carriageway which will become a 2+2 dual carriageway for approximately 1km.

The project will include footpaths and cycle facilities at the Tower Road junction.

Council Cathaoirleach Eamonn Aylward said the road had experienced “too much death” and proposed the plan be adopted.

“We have had enough slaughter on that road,” Cllr Pat Dunphy said, safety is paramount.



There was concern among councillors about the amount of land that will be taken from local landowners. Six acres was a lot, many said, but they were assured only the minimum land needed is being taken.



Tim Butler, Director of Services, said the council had listened to the local people who demanded action.

An overpass for the Tower Junction on the N24 Piltown bypass was among a number of road schemes allocated funding under the 2019 programme of works from Transport Infrastructure Ireland in January 2019.