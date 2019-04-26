Easter foraging walk in Goresbridge

The weather couldn’t have been better for the organised foraging/nature walk with Mary White from Eco Trails.

It was so interesting, Mary identified several edibles along the way and we tasted them, she told us what birds were singing, gave us tips on some of the food and how to cook it, pointed out yarrow which is a perfect relaxant when infused with boiling water for ten minutes.

There are so many plants that we could be using instead of drugs that we are paying our money for. It was great hearing the song of the Chiff Chaff, the Chaffinch, the Willow Warbler, the Blackbirds. The mute swan, the heron, the egret, the grey wagtail were along the Barrow as we walked.



It took two hours and everyone seemed to enjoy it immensely, it was a small group but it seemed to work very well and we all got to know someone new. The event was organised by Goresbridge Rural Development, a big thank you to Mary White from Eco Trails for a wonderful morning in glorious sunshine spent along the River Barrow at Goresbridge.