Health Minister must act to ensure a consultant dermatologist for Kilkenny, says Aylward

Local TD Bobby Aylward has said the Minister for Health must act urgently to ensure a consultant dermatologist is put in place for the people of Carlow and Kilkenny.

Information received by Fianna Fáil shows that the only consultant dermatologist who provided services out of St Luke’s Hospital resigned in 2018.

“A consultant dermatologist had been providing an outreach dermatology clinic on a weekly basis to St Luke’s from St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin. In 2018, that consultant resigned and since then the post has remained vacant with absolutely no dermatology services in place," said Deputy Aylward.

“To make matters worse, patients from Carlow and Kilkenny are expected to travel to St. Vincent’s for any appointments and to get treatment. I believe this shows a complete disregard for the people of Carlow and Kilkenny.

“To leave the position vacant for so long further serves to demonstrate how the people of Carlow and Kilkenny simply aren’t a priority for the Government. I am calling on the Minister for Health to ensure that a permanent dermatologist is put in place as quickly as possible, the people of Carlow and Kilkenny deserve better."