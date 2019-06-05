Pil River Park will be a haven for all ages in Piltown

A south Kilkenny community is coming together to create a park and playground that will be an oasis of beauty and fun for people of all ages - and they need your help.



The community of Piltown have great plans for the Pil River Park. It is intended that the area will have playground equipment for the local children, bench seating for the older generation who might enjoy a stroll in the park in the mornings, as well as thoughtful planting and making the best use of the nearby river.

Huge work has already been done in the community, with local consultation to see what people want in their park. There was an amazing first, door to door fundraising drive that saw more than €12,000 donated!

iltown has wanted a children’s playground for years.

The first step in making this a reality was when the late Johnny O'Shea donated land for the park to the committee. His legacy for generosity will never be forgotten.

He also left the committee €50,000 for the park’s development.



The land is in the centre of the village beside the garda station, a plot traditionally known as the Deal yard, across the road from the popular Anthony’s Inn.

Geri Hickey, who is involved in the project, praised the advice and support they have received from the Community Development section of the County Council and its playground committee.

Through consultation the committee learned some of the playground equipment local childem most want - including a zip line, climbing frame and slide.



When designing the playground and park the needs of children with autism will also be taken into consideration.

The local primary school is expanding its facilites for children with autism and not having to travel long distances to playgrounds will be appreciated.

The planning application for the Pil River Park has been lodged with Kilkenny County Council and a decision is due in the middle of June.



In the meantime fundraising continues. The estimated overall cost of the project is €175,000.

The committee have set up a Go Fund Me page and would be very grateful for any donation.

You can donate at: https://www.gofundme.com/pil-river-park

You can also donate directly to an account in AIB, Main Street, Carrick on Suir.