Award for Bennettsbridge Scout of the Year

The Scout and Venture sections of 14th Kilkenny Bennettsbridge Scout Troop recently returned home after a thoroughly enjoyable and action packed Summer Camp.



The Scouts and Ventures built their own campsite and camped for six nights at Ballyhass Lakes, Mallow, County Cork.

Activities at Ballyhass included Wake Boarding, a High Ropes Course, Ziplining, Axe Throwing and the Inflatable Aqua Park.



They also enjoyed a guided tour of Haulbowline Naval Base, a trip to Spike Island and an adventurous day mountain biking in Ballyhoura Mountains.



Well done to all Scouts and Ventures for their participation in the weeks activities.

Special congratulations to Samuel Hayes who was awarded Scout of the Year and presented with the John Doran Memorial Trophy.